Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $704.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

