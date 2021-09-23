Ryanair (LON:RYA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.17

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.17 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.29 ($0.23). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.22), with a volume of 470,179 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £187.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.35.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

