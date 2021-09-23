S Robson Walton Sells 384,073 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39.

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32.

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60.

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.