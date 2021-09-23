SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Up 90,100%

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) shares traded up 90,100% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89). 965,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 289,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.97.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

