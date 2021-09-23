Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

