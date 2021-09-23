Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $230.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.92.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $130,000.

SAIA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $243.32. The company had a trading volume of 202,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,766. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its 200 day moving average is $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

