Samuel C. Wilson Sells 877 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $21,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 8X8 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

