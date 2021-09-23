Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SPNS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 80,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,149. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

