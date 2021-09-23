Schindler’s (SHLAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $$296.80 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.66. Schindler has a one year low of $259.35 and a one year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.