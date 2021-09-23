Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. 297,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,495,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

