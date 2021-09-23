Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

