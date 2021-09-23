Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

