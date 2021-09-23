Scotiabank Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

