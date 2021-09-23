Scotiabank Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,400.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,128.57.

CSU opened at C$2,174.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.16. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52-week high of C$2,240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,079.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,898.95.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.0827298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

