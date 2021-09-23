Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 895 shares.The stock last traded at $3,998.97 and had previously closed at $4,078.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.
Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)
Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.
