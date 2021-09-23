Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 895 shares.The stock last traded at $3,998.97 and had previously closed at $4,078.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Seaboard alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seaboard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Seaboard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.