Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,022,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 546,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seagen worth $1,898,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN stock opened at $169.16 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.81.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

