SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIDO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 6,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

