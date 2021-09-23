SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,709,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $144.19. The stock had a trading volume of 72,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,192. The company has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

