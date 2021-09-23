SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

