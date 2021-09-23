SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 214,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 491.3% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $147.97. 38,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,070. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.23 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

