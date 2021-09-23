SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,568,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.19. 22,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,306. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.73. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

