SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.