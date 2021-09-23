SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.