Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

