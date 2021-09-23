Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 20,231 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

SWIM stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.