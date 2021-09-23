Serum Market Cap Tops $427.76 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Serum has a total market capitalization of $427.76 million and $501.67 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00019130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00133330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

