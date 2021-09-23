ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after buying an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

