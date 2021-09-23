Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.35. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

