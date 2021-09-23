Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FOUR opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

