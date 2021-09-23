Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 4.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Shopify worth $882,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $8.10 on Thursday, reaching $1,474.00. 25,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,244. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,512.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,332.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.