Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Shopify were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,465.90 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,512.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,332.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

