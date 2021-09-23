Shopping (SPI) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $38.27 or 0.00085554 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $35.50 million and $691,884.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00072689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00166404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,659.97 or 0.99833114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.79 or 0.06980704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.92 or 0.00782216 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,442 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

