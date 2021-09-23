Short Interest in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Grows By 25.3%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,825,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADEX opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.