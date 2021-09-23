Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Increases By 21.5%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BHR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $295.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.