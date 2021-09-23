Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 19.4%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

