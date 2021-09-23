Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Increases By 21.6%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.55 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $91,524.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 708,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,941.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,484 shares of company stock valued at $222,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

