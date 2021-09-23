Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Decreases By 19.8%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.