Short Interest in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Decreases By 21.1%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

KLDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.