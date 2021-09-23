Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Expands By 25.7%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KLAQ opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. KL Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KL Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 655,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

