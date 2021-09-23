Short Interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Declines By 20.7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at about $30,928,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 379,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 387,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.
NESR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.