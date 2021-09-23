Short Interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Declines By 20.7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at about $30,928,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 379,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 387,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NESR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.