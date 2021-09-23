Short Interest in Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Grows By 20.5%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 618,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,460.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of SCTBF opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Securitas has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.