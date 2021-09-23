Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Expands By 21.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

