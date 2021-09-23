SHPING (SHPING) One Day Volume Hits $140,560.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $140,560.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00126610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044184 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,926,539 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

