SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 5,305 Shares

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,867.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $40.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

