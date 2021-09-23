Signify Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,889 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 put options.
Signify Health stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,721. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.