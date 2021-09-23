Signify Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,889 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 put options.

Signify Health stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,721. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.