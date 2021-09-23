Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 341,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

