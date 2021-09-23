Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

