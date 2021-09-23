Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 165 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

