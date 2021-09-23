Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $585,000 Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sonos were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 82,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

