Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,700 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 102.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eXp World were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eXp World by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of eXp World by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of eXp World by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,653,380. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EXPI stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

